Crime Stoppers offering reward for shooting death of 18-year-old in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding the suspects who shot and killed an 18-year-old in Morgan Park.

Christian Beamon was outside with a group on the 11400 block of south Vincennes Street on June 24, around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot and killed.

Christian Beamon, 18, was shot and killed while outside on the 11400 block of South Vincennes Street on Friday, June 24, around 2 a.m. Crime Stoppers

Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses, according to police.

The offenders fled eastbound in a dark SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $15,000 cash reward for information that leads to the indictment or conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information can call 800-535-STOP or CPD hotline at 833-408-0069 or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous. 

