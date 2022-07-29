Crime Stoppers offering reward for shooting death of 18-year-old in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding the suspects who shot and killed an 18-year-old in Morgan Park.

Christian Beamon was outside with a group on the 11400 block of south Vincennes Street on June 24, around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot and killed.

Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses, according to police.

The offenders fled eastbound in a dark SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $15,000 cash reward for information that leads to the indictment or conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information can call 800-535-STOP or CPD hotline at 833-408-0069 or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous.