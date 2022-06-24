Watch CBS News
18-year-old man dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died and two people were injured after a shooting in Morgan Park early Friday morning. 

According to police, a group was standing outside in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired. Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses. 

An 18-year-old man died. 

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman is in fair condition at Christ Hospital. 

The shooter left the scene in a black sedan.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on June 24, 2022 / 5:36 AM

