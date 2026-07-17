Crime Stoppers offers reward for string of burglaries on Chicago's Southwest Side
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of four burglars who have hit over a dozen businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side.
The organization said a group of four men wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing burglarized a dozen businesses in Garfield Ridge, Archer Heights, West Lawn and Gage Park. The burglaries took place on Monday, July 6 and Thursday, July 16, between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
The July 6 burglaries happened at:
- 6900 block of W. Archer
- 6300 block of S. Archer
- 6600 block of W. Archer
- 6100 block of S. Archer
- 6600 block of W. Archer
The July 16 burglaries happened at:
- 5000 block of S. Pulaski
- 5200 block of S. Archer
- 5800 block of S. Kedzie
- 5000 block of S. Pulaski
- 5200 block of S. Archer
- 5900 block of S. Pulaski
- 5100 block of S. Pulaski
The burglars were last seen driving a white Kia sedan. If you have information, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com.