Crime Stoppers offers reward for string of burglaries on Chicago's Southwest Side

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of four burglars who have hit over a dozen businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The organization said a group of four men wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing burglarized a dozen businesses in Garfield Ridge, Archer Heights, West Lawn and Gage Park. The burglaries took place on Monday, July 6 and Thursday, July 16, between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The July 6 burglaries happened at:

6900 block of W. Archer

6300 block of S. Archer

6600 block of W. Archer

6100 block of S. Archer

6600 block of W. Archer

The July 16 burglaries happened at:

5000 block of S. Pulaski

5200 block of S. Archer

5800 block of S. Kedzie

5000 block of S. Pulaski

5200 block of S. Archer

5900 block of S. Pulaski

5100 block of S. Pulaski

The burglars were last seen driving a white Kia sedan. If you have information, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com.