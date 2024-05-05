Crest Hill man arrested after investigation into deadly suburban Chicago crash

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man was arrested following an investigation into the crash that left a driver and their passenger dead in Joliet back in February.

Jacoby Hamilton, 19, of Crest Hill, was arrested and processed on Friday before being taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on four Counts of reckless homicide.

Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigations Division determined Hamilton caused the crash, killing driver Walter Kretzler, 65, and his passenger Roxane Holt, 59, both of Joliet, following an expansive investigation.

On Feb. 18, an officer on patrol found a traffic crash just after 2 a.m. near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive.

It was determined a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading northbound on 129th Infantry Drive approaching Black Road. The Tahoe entered the intersection and struck the driver's side of a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling westbound on Black Road at 129th Infantry Drive.

The Trailblazer left the roadway at the northwest corner of the intersection, striking a fire hydrant and overturning onto its passenger side.

The driver, later identified as Hamilton, and another unknown male exited the Tahoe and attempted to run from the crash scene. Officers quickly stopped Hamilton, but the male passenger got away.

The Joliet Fire Department attempted to extricate Kretzler and Holt. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Hamilton, who was placed into custody by Joliet Officers on Friday just before 5 p.m. at his home in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road in Crest Hill.

Hamilton was taken to the Joliet Police Department, where he was processed and then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.