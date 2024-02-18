2 killed in rollover crash in suburban Chicago, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed following a crash in Joliet early Sunday morning.

Police said an officer on patrol found a traffic crash just after 2 a.m. near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive.

A preliminary investigation of this crash determined a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 19-year-old Crest Hill man, was heading northbound on 129th Infantry Drive approaching Black Road. The Tahoe entered the intersection and struck the driver's side of a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling westbound on Black Road at 129th Infantry Drive.

The collision caused the Trailblazer to leave the roadway on the northwest corner of the intersection - striking a fire hydrant and overturning onto its passenger side, police said.

The 19-year-old driver and another unknown male exited the Tahoe and attempted to run from the crash scene. Officers quickly stopped the driver, but the male passenger got away.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted to extricate the male driver of the Trailblazer, driven by a 65-year-old man, and passenger, a 59-year-old woman – both of Joliet. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The Will County Coroner's Office will determine the identification of the victims and the manner of death.

The roadway was closed for several hours for investigation. This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.

Anyone with video or information about the crash is encouraged to contact the JPD Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.