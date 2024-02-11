Crash on Southwest Side Chicago leaves 1 dead, 6 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was killed, and six others were hurt following a crash involving two SUVs in Archer Heights Sunday morning.

Chicago police say around 2:42 a.m., officers responded to the accident in the 4200 block of South Pulaski Road, where the black SUVs were found.

An unknown man suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other men and two women were taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. Another man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police later confirmed another woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Area One Detectives were investigating.