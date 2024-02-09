Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek pickup truck in deadly Southwest Side Chicago hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD seek pickup truck in fatal hit-and-run on Southwest Side
CPD seek pickup truck in fatal hit-and-run on Southwest Side 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a truck that struck and killed a 68-year-old woman in Archer Heights on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on Pulaski drove through a red light and struck the victim. The driver did not stop to render aid.

ah-h-r.jpg
Chicago Police Department

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Major Accident Investigation Unit detectives were investigating.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 7:10 AM CST

