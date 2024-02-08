Hit-and-run leaves woman dead on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday night were trying to find the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Southwest Side's Archer Heights neighborhood.

The crash happened at 4:52 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said a Dodge Ram traveling north on Pulaski Road blew through a red light and hit a 68-year-old woman. The Dodge Ram kept going and never stopped, police said.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.