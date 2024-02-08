Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run leaves woman dead on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday night were trying to find the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Southwest Side's Archer Heights neighborhood.

The crash happened at 4:52 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said a Dodge Ram traveling north on Pulaski Road blew through a red light and hit a 68-year-old woman. The Dodge Ram kept going and never stopped, police said.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 7:47 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.