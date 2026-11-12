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1 injured in crash involving semi truck on I-88 in Aurora

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on eastbound I-88 in Aurora, Illinois. 

Illinois State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at Milepost 121 near Eola Road just before 2 a.m. Police said a truck tractor carrying grease overturned, spilling onto the roadway. 

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two lanes are closed as crews work to clear the roadway. 

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