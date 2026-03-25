Crash involving semi-truck causing lanes closures on Kennedy Expressway
A crash involving a semi-truck caused lanes closures on the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on Wednesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, semi-truck and another vehicle crashed in the eastbound lanes east of Montrose Avenue just before 7 a.m.
ISP said one person was taken to a local hospital Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police said multiple lanes are blocked as crews work to clear debris from the roadway.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.