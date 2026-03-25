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Crash involving semi-truck causing lanes closures on Kennedy Expressway

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A crash involving a semi-truck caused lanes closures on the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on Wednesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, semi-truck and another vehicle crashed in the eastbound lanes east of Montrose Avenue just before 7 a.m.

ISP said one person was taken to a local hospital Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Police said multiple lanes are blocked as crews work to clear debris from the roadway. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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