Crash involving semi-truck causing lanes closures on Kennedy Expressway

A crash involving a semi-truck caused lanes closures on the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, semi-truck and another vehicle crashed in the eastbound lanes east of Montrose Avenue just before 7 a.m.

ISP said one person was taken to a local hospital Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said multiple lanes are blocked as crews work to clear debris from the roadway.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.