Crash involving semi truck shuts down lanes on Edens Expressway in Skokie

A rollover crash involving a semi truck shut down lanes on the Eden's Expressway in north suburban Skokie on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes near Dempster Street around 6:40 a.m. Police said the impact of the crash caused the semi-trailer to roll off the roadway.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The middle two lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the truck from the roadway.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.