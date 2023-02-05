Person killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway, ISP says

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead following a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said around 11:33 p.m., troopers responded to the scene on southbound I-94 just north of the I-94/I-57 split for a two-car crash.

The unidentified person was taken to an area hospital with injuries and was later pronounced dead.

I-94 southbound lanes were closed with traffic diverted onto 95th Street.

All lanes reopened around 6:50 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.