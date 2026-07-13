Chicago police search for driver involved in crash with motorcycle in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood

Chicago police on Monday were asking for help in finding a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood last week.

On Wednesday, July 8, a motorcycle and a black 2006 Toyota Camry were involved in a crash at the intersection of Addison Street and Pulaski Road.

Police said a 23-year-old man was riding the motorcycle south on Pulaski Road when he ran a red light and collided with the black Toyota, which was headed west on Addison Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was still recovering as of Monday.

The motorcyclist also received four traffic citations.

Meanwhile, the driver of the black Toyota fled west on Addison Street, police said.

The Toyota Camry had Illinois license plate FX39822.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JK324680.