Crash leaves person dead in rural Grundy County, Illinois

A person was killed in a crash in rural Grundy County, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gardner and Johnny Run roads, an unincorporated agricultural area lined with wind farms near the village of Kinsman.

At least two cars appeared to be involved in the crash. One blue car ended up close to a house, which appeared to be damaged.

The roadway was expected to be closed for a period of time, according to the Grundy County Sheriff's office.

Further details were not immediately available.