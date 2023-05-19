Watch CBS News
Crash involving motorcycle, car in Elk Grove leaves 1 dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

ELK GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car in Elk Grove Thursday evening.

Police responded around 5:20 p.m. to Devon Avenue and Ridge Avenue to investigate a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Elk Grove police said the motorcyclist, a resident from Itasca, was traveling westbound on Devon Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle turning left onto northbound Ridge Avenue from Devon.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The crash is being investigated by the Elk Grove Village Police Traffic Section.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 2:27 PM

