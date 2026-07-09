Crash-and-grab burglars strike gas station in Chicago's Budlong Woods community

Thieves left empty-handed in an attempted crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood early Thursday, police said.

At 5:08 a.m., two sport-utility vehicles pulled up to a Mobil station at the northwest corner of Western and Berwyn avenues, police said. One would-be burglar got out of a gray Jeep SUV and backed into the gas station, causing damage, police said.

The burglar tried to take items from inside, but police said the burglar was unsuccessful.

The burglar fled the scene in a black SUV driven by a second person, police said.

No one was in custody in the incident as of midday Thursday. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.