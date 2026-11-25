A crash led to a diesel fuel spill on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday morning, and shut down multiple lanes.

Illinois State Police said at 9:11 a.m., troopers were called to the northbound Dan Ryan (I-94) at 79th Street for a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle. State police were not more specific in their descriptions.

No injuries were reported, but a diesel fuel spill led to multiple lanes having to be closed, including the ramp from 79th Street onto the northbound Dan Ryan.

One lane was open as of 11:15 a.m.