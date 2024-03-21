Crash-and-grab thieves target clothing store on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves crashed a Jeep into a South Shore clothing store in the city's latest crash-and-grab burglary early Thursday morning.

The burglary happened just before 3 a.m. at "The Shop 147" in the 7200 block of South Stoney Island.

Chicago police say a group of unknown offenders crashed into the business before making entry and took merchandise from inside. Several smashed glass casings were found inside.

The group then got into three waiting cars and fled the scene heading northbound. The SUV used in the theft remained at the scene.

The store, known for selling men's apparel, was targeted in the past, with the latest attempt happening less than a day ago, according to nearby business owner Larry Tankson.

"Yesterday, there was an attempt, I guess, a trial. I don't know what you want to call it, but they damaged it, the workers came and put some new store frames up, and then they came back, I guess last night, early this morning, and they actually got in this time," he said.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.