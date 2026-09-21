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Crash-and-grab thieves take ATM from store on Chicago's Near North Side

By Lou Kleinberg, Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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Thieves crashed a vehicle into a convenience store on Chicago's Near North Side early Monday and stole the ATM.

Police said at 3:30 a.m., the thieves crashed a Jeep into Sherry's Food Market, Tobacco & Grocery, at 162 W. Division St., and entered.

The thieves stole the ATM, then fled in an unknown direction in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle while leaving the Jeep on scene.

Some time later with police on the scene, the Jeep remained fully inside the convenience store. The front of the store was significantly damaged.

No injuries were reported, police said. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

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