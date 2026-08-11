Crash-and-grab burglars target convenience store in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood

Police early Tuesday were investigating a crash-and-grab burglary at a minimart in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

At 3:09 a.m., a gray Jeep sport-utility vehicle crashed into the Corner Market, located behind a Shell station at the southeast corner of Armitage Avenue and Wood Street.

After crashing in, police said two people entered the convenience store and tried to take the ATM, before they gave up, ditched the Jeep, and ran off.

CBS News Chicago spoke to the owner of the Jeep. He did not want to speak on camera, but he provided Ring camera video of the suspects pulling up to his house, near 60th Street and Vernon Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

The thieves then drove off with the man's vehicle.

The Ring camera video did not capture anyone's face.

Grand Central Area detectives were investigating the theft Tuesday morning.