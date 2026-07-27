Crash-and-grab burglars hit Shell station on Lincoln Park-Lakeview cusp in Chicago

Crash-and-grab burglars hit a Shell gas station on the cusp of Chicago's Lakeview and Lincoln Park communities early Monday morning.

A black Jeep crashed into the Shell station at 2801 N. Ashland Ave., at the northwest corner of the intersection with Diversey Parkway.

A cryptocurrency ATM was left behind, but the regular cash ATM was stolen, the owner of the gas station said.

The ATM had about $75,000 inside, the owner said.

The owner said the gas station did not have working cameras to capture surveillance video.