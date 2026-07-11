Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating crash-and-grab attempt in North Lawndale

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Police are investigating an attempted crash-and-grab at a business in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said multiple people crashed a gray SUV into a building, in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road around 5:15 a.m. Police said multiple people then entered the business and attempted to take an ATM, but were unsuccessful. 

Police said the group then fled the scene in a white SUV. 

No injuries were reported. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue