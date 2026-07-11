Police investigating crash-and-grab attempt in North Lawndale

Police are investigating an attempted crash-and-grab at a business in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said multiple people crashed a gray SUV into a building, in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road around 5:15 a.m. Police said multiple people then entered the business and attempted to take an ATM, but were unsuccessful.

Police said the group then fled the scene in a white SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.