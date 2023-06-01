CPS students earn Associate's degree while still in high school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most high schoolers are proud to graduate with a diploma.

But dozens of Chicago Public Schools students are headed to college with a head start: They already have an associate degree!

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with some of these overachievers!

These five young ladies are setting the trail for students at Englewood STEM High School.

"It was just, wow, I can't believe I did it."

Ija Langford is talking about getting her Associate Degree in high school.

"I went from regular classes freshman year to my associate degree in my senior year. It was just very eye-opening," Langford said.

The students just received their associate degrees from Kennedy-King College while maintaining GPAs and heavy involvement in their schools and communities.

"Coming into the school, freshman year, I wasn't really focused on college or didn't really know what I wanted to do down the line in life. So doing the program actually helped me figure out what I actually want to do in life," said student Deja Miles.

"Having my associate degree has helped me and my family save like, a bunch of money that I would have spent on my two years. Now I can go into college as like a junior and just finish my two years and then get a job," added student Oreoluwa Pelumi.

As a matter of fact, the high school said they're saving $40,000.

"A lot of money that I don't have to go into debit," Langford said.

They're not only helping themselves, but their family members as well.

"I have three younger brothers, so I'm their role model. And me getting my associate while in high school is showing them it's possible for them to do that as well," said student Kamarah McNulty.

"I'm just making my family proud, the first generation to do it. My siblings can watch me do it and inspire them," said student Sharon Agbenike

The girls just graduated from Englewood STEM high school this past weekend. Two say they will attend Northern Illinois University, Exavier University, Western Illinois University and Brigham Young University.

The high school said more than 115 graduates have some college credit. CPS said nearly 5,000 graduates across the city earned nearly 40,000 total college credits from CCC while still in high school, saving an estimated $5.8 million in total projected college tuition costs.