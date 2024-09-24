CPS, Chicago Teachers Union return to bargaining table Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools will return to the bargaining table.

The next session for a new contract is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Cameron Magnet School of the Arts, 1234 N. Monticello Ave. It is open to the public.

This comes as CPS CEO Pedro Martinez faces calls to resign, including from the mayor.

At 11 a.m., Martinez's supporters will hold a rally at Benito Juarez High School. They say it's to denounce Mayor Brandon Johnson's attempt to fire Martinez "for doing his job."

Mayor Johnson asks Martinez to resign

Mayor Johnson asked Martinez to resign last week. When the mayor asked him to resign, Martinez said no — and said he wanted to hear from the Chicago Board of Education.

Martinez has two years left on his contract, which was approved by the Chicago Board of Education after he was appointed in 2021.

The timing of Mayor Johnson calling for Martinez's resignation left many to question if the mayor is crossing the line. The Chicago Teachers Union is in the middle of contract negotiations, and the CTU is a huge supporter of Mayor Johnson, a former employee of the union.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Teachers Union has issued a vote of no confidence in Martinez. The CTU House of Delegates voted as Martinez works to balance the district's budget.

The vote of no confidence, and Mayor Johnson's request that Martinez resign, come as contract negotiations continue between the city and the union.