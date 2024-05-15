Chicago police warn about string of garage burglaries on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert to North Side residents about a string of garage burglaries.

The burglaries happened between April 16 and May 12 in the Norwood Park, Jefferson Park, and Portage Park neighborhoods.

Police said a man entered through the side door of multiple residential garages and stole tools and lawn care equipment.

Incident times and locations:

5700 block of North Melvina Avenue between 8 p.m. April 16 and 6:30 a.m. April 1.

5800 block of North Medina Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on April 17.

5600 block of North Major Avenue between 9 a.m. April 20 and 10 a.m. April 26.

5700 block of North Merrimac Avenue between midnight April 21 and 7 a.m. April 22.

5600 block of North Major Avenue between 4:30 p.m. April 21 and 11:45 a.m. April 25.

5900 block of North Merrimac Avenue on April 23 at 5:45 a.m.

5900 block of North Melvina Avenue between April 23, 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. April 27.

4800 block of West Berteau Avenue on May 9 at 7 p.m.

4800 block of West Cornelia Avenue between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 11.

4900 block of West Cornelia Avenue between 11:30 p.m. May 11 and 9:45 a.m. May 12.

The burglar was described as a Black man wearing a black ski mask and a blue hooded sweatshirt with a small Bears logo.

CPD police are reminding residents to lock their doors and, if possible, install cameras and make sure they're recording.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 5 at 312-746-7394.