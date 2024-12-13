Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek vehicle in 2022 Near West Side homicide

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a vehicle involved in a homicide on the city's Near West Side.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street.

Police say the victim was driving westbound in a white tow truck when they were hit by gunfire from a Grey two-door Dodge Challenger. 

HOMICIDE | 1900 Block of W Fulton St. | November 13, 2022 |RD# JF473692 I Chicago Police Department by Chicago Police on YouTube

Police are advising the public:

  • Be aware of this crime and notify nearby businesses.  
  • Report suspicious activity immediately  
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

