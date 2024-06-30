Chicago police seek to identify suspect in CTA Blue Line train robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection to a robbery on a CTA Blue Line train Saturday morning.

The incident happened near the Chicago stop around 10:30 a.m.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. They say he approached the victim, indicated that he was armed with a handgun by pointing an unknown object at the victim from under his hooded sweatshirt, and demanded that she hand over her belongings.

The victim, believing that the man was armed with a handgun, complied by giving the offender her shopping bag containing perfume bottles and shoes.

The robber continued to point the object at the victim and ordered her to stay on the train and not to follow him as he made his escape.

He was described as an African American man between 24 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red letters across the arms and chest, black jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Section Detectives at 312-745-4447.