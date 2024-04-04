Watch CBS News
Chicago police release image of vehicle that struck, critically hurt bicyclist in Auburn Gresham

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a car in connection with a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist critically hurt in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood last week.

On Friday, Chicago police officers inside a marked squad car curbed a Chevy for a traffic infraction in the 700 block of West 87th Street around 3:17 p.m.

As officers approached on foot, the Chevy fled from them and hit a 37-year-old male bicyclist.

The car is a black Chevy Camaro soft-top convertible. It is believed to have front-end damage and a broken windshield.

hit-and-run-auburn-gresham-photos.png
Chicago Police Department

License plate information was not available as they were bent, according to police.

The car was last seen traveling southbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway from 87th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. 

April 4, 2024

