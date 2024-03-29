Bicyclist critically hurt after hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police stop led to a fleeing car hitting and critically injuring a bicyclist on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon.

Chicago police officers inside a marked squad car curbed a Chevy for a traffic infraction in the 700 block of West 87th Street around 3:17 p.m.

As officers approached on foot, the Chevy fled from them and hit a 37-year-old male bicyclist. The Chevy fled eastbound from the location.

There were no offenders in custody.

The male bicyclist was taken to Christ Hospital, and initially reported in critical condition.