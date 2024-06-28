Chicago officials will address safety concerns ahead of this weekend's Pride Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago's top police officials will address safety concerns before this weekend's Pride Parade. The annual event, now in its 53rd year, is a celebration on the streets of Lakeview.

This year, the parade will have a new start time, a different route, and a smaller number of floats, as tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the route this Sunday.

Those changes were announced earlier this year when organizers said city officials had safety and logistical concerns.

On Friday, the Chicago Police Department, along with other leaders, will hold a press conference to discuss public safety ahead of this weekend.

Among their concerns is the city's capacity to manage a range of big events throughout the summer, with NASCAR and the DNC right around the corner.

The parade will be capped at 125 entries this year. Last year, it was 199.

The parade will also start an hour earlier, stepping off at 11 a.m. instead of noon.

Last year, the parade increased security in light of rising attacks against the LGBTQ+ community.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security announced in May that LGBT+-related events might be targeted by foreign terrorist organizations or supporters.

The parade will also close roads in several Chicago neighborhoods. The route itself will be shortened by at least six or seven blocks.

The Center on Halsted and the Chicago police are expected to speak at a press conference around 11:30 a.m.