3 people shot in Lakeview East; CPD sergeant punched at same intersection hours earlier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in Lakeview East early Monday morning.

Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barry Avenue, Clark and Halsted streets, around 12 hours after Chicago's Pride Parade came through the neighborhood.

Police said a woman and two men were standing outside when someone fired shots.

A 46-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and remains in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the kneww and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. They are both in good condition.

There were at least 40 evidence markers in the parking lot of the Advocate Outpatient Center on Clark Street.

Hours earlier, a Chicago police officer was punched at the same intersection. Police said around 8:30 p.m., the sergeant attempted to arrest a male offender when a 21-year-old woman punched the sergeant in the head.

The sergeant was treated at a local hospital for ear and hand pain.

Charges are pending.