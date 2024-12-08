Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for package thief in Uptown

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking to identify a man who stole a package from an Uptown apartment building last month. 

It happened on Nov. 26 between 2 and 4:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Winthrop Avenue. 

Lobby surveillance video captured the man, who is not a resident of the building, removing a package that belonged to another person. He is believed to live in the area.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a gray jacket and gray winter hat.

package-theif.png
Chicago Police Department

Police are advising residents to:

  • If possible, claim your packages as soon as they are delivered.
  • Always be aware of your surroundings.
  • Dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant.
  • Provide the information to the police.

Anyone with information can contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

