Chicago police search for package thief in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking to identify a man who stole a package from an Uptown apartment building last month.

It happened on Nov. 26 between 2 and 4:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Winthrop Avenue.

Lobby surveillance video captured the man, who is not a resident of the building, removing a package that belonged to another person. He is believed to live in the area.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a gray jacket and gray winter hat.

Police are advising residents to:

If possible, claim your packages as soon as they are delivered.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Provide the information to the police.

Anyone with information can contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.