CPD officer shot in West Englewood to stay in ICU for 7-10 more days, source says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in West Englewood earlier this week will remain in the intensive care unit for at least another week, a police source told CBS 2.

Two officers were making a traffic stop just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, when the car they were trying to pull over sped off, then slowed down, and as it came parallel to the officers, someone in the car started shooting.

There were two shots fired at the squad car. One bullet hit a door. The other went through the windshield. The officer who was driving was shot in the head. Her partner, who was in the passenger seat, drove her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where at last report she was in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

A police source said a bullet fragment hit her temple. A small piece went into her brain. There was no swelling, and the bleeding stopped on its own. Another part of the bullet went into her neck and shoulder. The officer was talking and alert after she was shot.

Friday morning, a police source told CBS 2 the 27-year-old officer will remain in the intensive care unit for the next 7 to 10 days.

Meanwhile, the offenders' vehicle crashed at 64th and Bishop streets after the shooting, and the offenders ran off.

Police continue to search for the two suspects, and have identified the gunman. We are not naming him, because he has not been arrested. We can tell you he is 28 years old and has been charged with gun and drug offenses in the past. He was released from electronic monitoring in February of this year.

Police also recovered a gun and car keys near where the suspects' car crashed. Police don't know if the gun that was found was used in the shooting.

The shooting also happened less than a mile from where Officer Ella French was shot and killed during a traffic stop last year. Her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was shot three times and survived.