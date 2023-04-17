CPD officer shoots dog in South Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog is listed in good condition after a Chicago police officer shot it after two officers said the animal lunged at them.

It happened in the 8300 block of South Luella just after 11:00 a.m. Monday morning. Police said the dog got out from a side door of the building lunged at one of two CPD officers. One officer shot the dog and an officer received a striking the dog. The officer sustained a "laceration to the head."

Authorities said the dog is listed in good condition.