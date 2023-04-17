Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD officer shoots dog in South Chicago neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog is listed in good condition after a Chicago police officer shot it after two officers said the animal lunged at them. 

It happened in the 8300 block of South Luella just after 11:00 a.m. Monday morning. Police said the dog got out from a side door of the building lunged at one of two CPD officers. One officer shot the dog and an officer received a striking the dog. The officer sustained a "laceration to the head."

Authorities said the dog is listed in good condition. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 1:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.