Watch CBS News
Local News

Newest Chicago police horse named for fallen Officer Ella French

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Newest Chicago police horse named for fallen Officer Ella French
Newest Chicago police horse named for fallen Officer Ella French 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nearly two years after Chicago Police Officer Ella French was shot and killed in the line of duty, a touching tribute was made to the fallen officer.

The newest member of CPD's Mounted Patrol Unit is a horse named French.

CPD tweeted a video showing Officer French's mother stopping by the stables for the horse's name reveal.

Officer Carlos Yanez was also there to meet the horse. Yanez was Officer French's partner and was shot and wounded the night she died in August of 2021.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 4:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.