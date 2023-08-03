Newest Chicago police horse named for fallen Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nearly two years after Chicago Police Officer Ella French was shot and killed in the line of duty, a touching tribute was made to the fallen officer.

The newest member of CPD's Mounted Patrol Unit is a horse named French.

The #ChicagoPolice Department Mounted Unit welcomed a new horse, French, named after our fallen hero Ella Grace French. Naming the horses after our fallen officers is a @CPDMountedUnit tradition that carries on the legacies of those we have lost in service to this city. pic.twitter.com/CiVFTdGpDR — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 3, 2023

CPD tweeted a video showing Officer French's mother stopping by the stables for the horse's name reveal.

Officer Carlos Yanez was also there to meet the horse. Yanez was Officer French's partner and was shot and wounded the night she died in August of 2021.