Newest Chicago police horse named for fallen Officer Ella French
CHICAGO (CBS) – Nearly two years after Chicago Police Officer Ella French was shot and killed in the line of duty, a touching tribute was made to the fallen officer.
The newest member of CPD's Mounted Patrol Unit is a horse named French.
CPD tweeted a video showing Officer French's mother stopping by the stables for the horse's name reveal.
Officer Carlos Yanez was also there to meet the horse. Yanez was Officer French's partner and was shot and wounded the night she died in August of 2021.
