2 sick coyote pups rescued from culvert in Northbrook, Illinois

Two coyote pups rescued in Northbrook

Two coyote pups are getting a second chance after a wild rescue in Chicago's northern suburbs.

The Northbrook Police Department said the pups were found hiding in a concrete culvert this week, suffering from mange.

Photos show rescuers patiently working to get the coyotes out from underground.

Police said the coyotes are recovering at their new home at the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation center, where they are undergoing treatment and doing well.