COVID outbreak reported at Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno is reporting a COVID outbreak among veterans and staff. 

So far, 19 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive and have mild symptoms. 

No hospitalizations have been reported.

The residence is implementing CDC guidelines including masking, social distancing, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols. 

Increased testing during the outbreak has been established for residents and staff.  

First published on November 9, 2023 / 11:52 AM CST

