Customs officers seize $6 million worth of counterfeit watches at O'Hare International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of counterfeit luxury watches and steroids on Halloween at O'Hare International Airport.

CBP officials said the shipment from China was headed for California when it was inspected, and officers discovered counterfeit Burberry, Tag Heuer, Fossil, Seiko, Hugo Boss Swarovski, Movado, Audemars, Piguet, Tissot, Cartier, and Rolex watches.

The package also contained counterfeit Apple AirPods and several types of powders and liquids that tested positive for steroids.

Officials said, had the items been genuine, they would have sold for more than $6 million at retail prices.