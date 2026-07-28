Corner Bakery confirms closure of Loop location after "license suspended" sign spotted on door

The city appears to have shut down a Corner Bakery location in the Loop.

A "license suspended" sign was spotted on the door of the Randolph and Clark location.

Corner Bakery confirmed that its location is closed until further notice.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the city to find out why they took action, but has yet to hear back.

This is the second business in the Loop that had its license suspended within the last two weeks.

Magnolia Bakery in Block 37 had its license suspended earlier this month after failing a health inspection following a customer complaint. The business passed its follow-up inspection and reopened a week later.