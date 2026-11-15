Copper Fiddle Distillery in Lake Zurich hosting 2nd annual "Guitars for Vets" benefit Sunday

A distillery in northwest suburban Lake Zurich is hosting its second annual "Guitars for Vets" benefit on Sunday afternoon.

The event brings local musicians and community members together to support veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

The benefit will take place from 2-6 p.m. at the Copper Fiddle Distillery.

Guests will need to bring a guitar, guitar strings, or a gig bag to get in.

The nonprofit's goal is to collect 60 guitars. Last year they collected 30.

"We had a lot of stories behind last year's guitar, too, because we're a music venue and a distillery. We had a ton of people show interest, so if you're surrounded by musicians, everyone's got a guitar at home — Why not take it out and give it to someone who can actually utilize it and probably appreciate it more than your closet did?" said Copper Fiddle manager Amanda Karchmer.

Donations from the event will be used by a veteran in the Guitars for Vets program. The nonprofit gives vets 10 weeks of free guitar lessons and a guitar to help them heal through music.