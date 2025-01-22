COPA releases video of November shootout involving off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Wednesday of a shootout involving an off-duty Chicago Police officer in the Washington Park neighborhood this past fall.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, on 57th Street near Michigan Avenue.

Surveillance video shows an off-duty officer notice someone approaching and pointing a gun in their direction.

The officer is seen pulling their service weapon, and an exchange of gunfire followed.

No one was hit in the shootout.

COPA released three surveillance video clips — one before the shootout, one showing it as it happened, and one showing it from a distance. No bodycam video was released.