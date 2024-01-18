COPA recommends Chicago Police officer be fired for shooting, killing domestic violence victim

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday recommended the firing of a Chicago Police officer who shot and killed a domestic violence victim after he called for help in 2021.

At a Chicago Police Board meeting Thursday night, COPA recommended that Officer Alberto Covarrubias be fired for the shooting that killed Michael Craig.

Craig, 61 – who lived and worked as a custodian in a building in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street in Auburn Gresham – called 911 for help on Oct. 4, 2021, saying his wife was threatening him with a knife.

"My wife's got a knife on me on the bed right now. On my throat," Craig said during that call.

Within seconds of entering the apartment, body camera footage shows officer Covarrubias drawing a Taser and a gun. And while Craig was the one who called for help, he was the one shot and killed.

Michael Oppenheimer, the attorney for Craig's family, has said Craig had already been stabbed by his wife, Tiffany Willis, several times before police arrived. Willis was later charged with aggravated battery.

"Then he puts the kill shot into Michael Craig for absolutely no reason," Oppenheimer said in 2022. "This man is a victim of domestic violence, and Officer Covarrubias killed a domestic violence victim."

At the Police Board meeting Thursday night, CPD Supt. Larry Snelling disagreed with COPA's recommendation – saying Covarrubias should only be suspended 90 days.

Members of the Police Board said they believe a full hearing should take place.

The full COPA report outlining the recommendation to fire Covarrubias had not yet been released Thursday night.

In December, the City Council approved an $8.75 million settlement with Craig's family – during a hearing in which aldermen seemed genuinely stunned about the details of the case.

The settlement stemmed from a federal lawsuit claiming Covarrubias and his partner were informed at least four different times that Craig was the victim of domestic violence when they entered his home.

At an earlier Finance Committee hearing on the settlement, city attorneys confirmed police officers responding to the call knew that the report was for a woman threatening a man with a knife, but ended up shooting Craig anyway.

"So they knew the situation and went in shooting?" an incredulous Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) asked at the hearing. "Is that why we're paying 8 million dollars?"

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) said at the December hearing that he was "deeply angry about this case" as city attorneys confirmed the second shot was fired while Craig was on the ground.

The Finance Committee and full City Council both unanimously approved the $8.75 million settlement.

"This is a no-brainer for me. I think it's in our obvious interests to settle this case," said Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th).

Oppenheimer said in December that the family would like to see Covarrubias fired and considered for criminal charges.