City set to pay $8.75 million to family of domestic violence victim shot and killed by Chicago police after calling them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A key City Council committee has recommended an $8.75 million settlement with the family of a domestic violence victim who was shot and killed by police after he called for help in 2021.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey sat down exclusively with the victim's family last year when they filed their lawsuit.

Aldermen seemed genuinely stunned by the details of this case when it was presented in front of the Finance Committee for a vote on the massive settlement, which will go before the full Council on Wednesday.

Michael Craig, 61, called 911 for help on Oct. 4, 2021, saying his wife was threatening him with a knife.

"My wife's got a knife on me on the bed right now. On my throat," Craig said during that call.

City attorneys confirmed police officers responding to the call knew that the report was for a woman threatening a man with a knife, but ended up shooting Craig anyway.

"So they knew the situation and went in shooting?" an incredulous Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) asked "Is that why we're paying 8 million dollars?"

The $8.75 million settlement backed by the Finance Committee on Monday stems from a federal lawsuit claiming that Chicago Police Officer Alberto Covarrubias and his partner were informed at least four different times that Craig was the victim of domestic violence when they entered his home.

"He called 911 himself," said Craig's son, Patrick Jenkins.

Jenkins sat down exclusively with Hickey las year, reliving his father's horrible death.

His father told police his wife was experiencing mental health problems and was trying to stab him. But when Officer Covarrubias entered the apartment – both Taser and gun drawn – body camera shows the officer shot Craig twice, rather than trying to subdue his wife.

On Monday, the city's Law Department said officers mistook Craig – the victim – as the aggressor, despite the 911 calls and Craig's 8-year-old son also telling police as they arrived at the building that his "mommy" had the knife.

"He was the victim, and Officer Covarrubias shot him not once, but twice, as he was laying down on the ground as he was recovering from the first gunshot," said the family's attorney, Michael Oppenheimer.

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) said he was "deeply angry about this case" as city attorneys confirmed the second shot was fired while Craig was on the ground.

Jenkins said, in his opinion, police did "everything" wrong.

On Monday, not one of the Finance Committee members objected to the $8.75 million settlement. Their recommendation will be passed on to the full council on Wednesday.

"This is a no-brainer for me. I think it's in our obvious interests to settle this case," said Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th).

Oppenheimer said, more than 2 years after Craig's death, his family is still waiting for the full report from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

They'd like to see the officer fired and considered for criminal charges.

"Hopefully the city learns from this, and trains its officers better," Oppenheimer said.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed Covarrubius is still an active member of the force.

Meantime, in other business, the Finance Committee also recommended a $2 million settlement with the family of a man shot and killed during a 2014 police chase. It's the second time the city's Law Department is trying to convince the City Council to settle with the family of Darius Cole-Garrit, after the same proposed settlement was rejected in July.