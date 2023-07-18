COPA to release findings of probe into Chicago Police officers' alleged sexual contact with migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Answers are expected as early as Tuesday morning on the investigation into Chicago Police officers accused of having sexual contact with migrants living at a West Side station.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday night, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability plans to hold a news conference on the investigation at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The office would not comment on any of their findings ahead of that time.

"We definitely want to know the police officers named, to let us know how they're going to proceed now," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.

Enriquez is among the group of people who protested outside the Ogden (10th) District police station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. more than a week ago, demanding answers.

On Tuesday morning, they hope to get those answers - when COPA releases the findings of its investigation into allegations that officers based at the district station were having sex with migrants temporarily housed there.

Sources told CBS 2 previously there are at least four officers involved, and a migrant teen now pregnant, from those alleged encounters.

"I believe under the policies we have now, as an investigation is underway, that these accusations are just that," the mayor said Monday.

But during a Monday tour of a new welcoming center for migrants, Mayor Johnson said moving the more than 940 migrants currently housed at police stations throughout the city is a priority – just like they did at the Ogden District station when the allegations surfaced.

"We want families to be resettled, so we're moving with expediency," Mayor Johnson said, "but as has been articulated, as we decompress, more arrive."

The city says it is working with the State of Illinois and surrounding counties to create more housing and resources for the newly-arrived migrants.

But while that happens, Enriquez said, "We're going to make sure that there's policies set now, and moving forward, for any asylum seeker that's staying at their police stations."

And if the allegations about sexual contact between police officers and migrants hold any weight to them, the activists hope the officers are prosecuted accordingly.

"We want to make sure that they have a voice, and make sure that they can report any crime wherever it happens to them," Enriquez said.

Chicago Police have not released the name or names of the officers under investigation. It is unclear if their names will be made public on Tuesday.