CPD looking into whether officers had sex with migrants at police station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is investigating claims officers were having sex with migrants at a police station.

CPD would only confirm it had opened an investigation into allegations officers were having sexual relations with migrants staying at a West Side police station, and would not provide any further details on the probe.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency that investigates police misconduct cases, also is investigating.

Hundreds of migrants have been forced to stay at Chicago police stations in recent months as the city has struggled to find sufficient temporary housing for thousands of migrants that have been sent to Chicago from Texas since last summer.

While the city has placed most of the migrants in temporary shelters, with not enough space for all of them, all 22 police stations in the city have been used as temporary homes for migrants until more appropriate housing can be found.