Hope and Healing: Cooper Roberts tackling life head-on one year after shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooper Roberts was left paralyzed by the shooting, which also injured his mother and twin brother Luke.

Cooper and Luke celebrated their ninth birthday this week and just finished third grade. Their mother said Cooper has taken up swimming and is just tackling life head-on.

"I hope that I am able to instill in them that no one gets to break us. No one gets to break them," said Cooper's mother Keely Roberts. "That they own their happy and they own their joy."

The family is now building a new home that's fully accessible for Cooper.