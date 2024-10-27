Watch CBS News
Another cool, sunny day in Chicago with warmer temps ahead

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Roller coaster temps for workweek in Chicago
Roller coaster temps for workweek in Chicago 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans are waking up to partly cloudy skies, but as the clouds move out late morning, sunshine will dominate the area once again. 

Sunday's high temperatures will max out near 62 degrees. Jackets will still be needed throughout the day and evening. Overnight temperatures will tumble into the lower 40s with mainly clear skies.

As we start the brand-new week, temperatures will be on a roller-coaster ride. Warmer temperatures are expected on Monday, with a high of 68. Then Tuesday and Wednesday highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s—well above average for this time of year. Our next chance of rain returns on Wednesday night, lasting into Thursday morning. Halloween will feature rain in the morning with drier conditions by trick-or-treating time. 

What to expect for Sunday

Sunny skies with a high of 62

Clear for tonight

Mostly clear with an overnight low of 40 degrees

Higher temps to kick off the workweek

Sunny skies. A high of 68.

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

