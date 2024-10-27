Another cool, sunny day in Chicago with warmer temps ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans are waking up to partly cloudy skies, but as the clouds move out late morning, sunshine will dominate the area once again.
Sunday's high temperatures will max out near 62 degrees. Jackets will still be needed throughout the day and evening. Overnight temperatures will tumble into the lower 40s with mainly clear skies.
As we start the brand-new week, temperatures will be on a roller-coaster ride. Warmer temperatures are expected on Monday, with a high of 68. Then Tuesday and Wednesday highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s—well above average for this time of year. Our next chance of rain returns on Wednesday night, lasting into Thursday morning. Halloween will feature rain in the morning with drier conditions by trick-or-treating time.
What to expect for Sunday
Sunny skies with a high of 62
Clear for tonight
Mostly clear with an overnight low of 40 degrees
Higher temps to kick off the workweek
Sunny skies. A high of 68.