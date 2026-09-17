Cook County Crime Stoppers running out of money, could shut down at end of 2026, leader says

Cook County Crime Stoppers, a non-profit organization that offers monetary rewards to help police solve violent crimes, said they are running out of money and might be forced to close at the end of the year.

Just about every Saturday morning, volunteers with Cook County Crime Stoppers post flyers or knock on people's doors in an effort to help solve crimes in the Chicago area.

"When Crime Stoppers is involved in a case, there's a 65% chance that the case gets solved faster," said executive director Paul Rutherford.

The group regularly puts up posters in neighborhoods and posts them online, offering rewards for anonymous tips to help make arrests in violent crimes.

Rutherford said the non-profit needs financial help to keep those efforts going.

"I'm doing everything possible. I have faith in the man upstairs," Rutherford said.

Crime Stoppers has applied for grants, but money isn't coming in, even as the request from families and police agencies to help solve violent crimes has grown.

In 2022, Crime Stoppers handled 97 cases the entire year, compared to 140 cases through July 2026. And tips are pouring into the hotline, with more than 5,000 so far this year.

"They're calling because they trust us and know, once a case is solved, we won't go on TV and pound our chest," Rutherford said.

But Crime Stoppers said its funding has run out, and if volunteers or money do not come in, Rutherford said after 40 years, the non-profit won't be able to continue operating.

"Unfortunately, I made the decision, January 1st, if we do not receive any type of funding whatsoever, we're going to have to cease operations," he said.

The impact would be felt if Crime Stoppers must shut down.

"Law enforcement will lose an important tool. Families of victims will lose some sort of help," Rutherford said.

For Rutherford, his work with Crime Stoppers is very personal.

"In 2004, my little brother was killed," he said.

He recalled Crime Stoppers coming out to the neighborhood, posting flyers and asking questions. Months later, an arrest came.

"When I thanked the detectives, the detective says, 'It wasn't us, it was Crime Stoppers that solved the case,'" he said.

Rutherford wants keep Crime Stoppers going, but acknowledged the non-profit needs manpower and money.

"I'm paying out of my pocket for tips. I've maxed out all my credit cards," he said.

Crime Stoppers is accepting donations on its website.