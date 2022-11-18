Watch CBS News
Cook County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in Irving Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information about a shooting that happened in the Irving Park neighborhood last month.

Police said a 50-year-old man, identified as Carlos Rivera by Crime Stoppers, stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m. on Oct. 23, after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor.  

He was shot in the face and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he died. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the indictment and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP, the CPD hotline at 1-833-408-0069, or send an email to TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters will receive a code number. 

