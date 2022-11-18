Cook County Crime Stoppers is seeking tips in record number of cases this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information about a shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood last month that took the life of 50-year-old Carlos Rivera.

AS CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, Rivera's is one of a record-breaking number of cases in which the Cook County Crime Stoppers organization is involved this year.

Cook County Crime Stoppers held their annual awards dinner at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Hickey was the emcee for the event.

Crime Stoppers honored the law enforcement, legal, and municipal leaders who helped bring justice to victims and their families. This year, their work is more important than ever.

Since its founding in 1986, Cook County Crime Stoppers has brought together numerous stakeholders – citizens, law enforcement agencies, businesses, and the news media - to encourage people to anonymously report tips on crime. In 2022, they've been asked to help out in more than 100 cases - far more than any year before.

It may have to do with a recent rise in violent crime that we saw staring in 2020. Last year's homicide rate was the worst we've seen in decades.

So far this year, Crime Stoppers has been involved in trying to help solve:

87 homicides

Eight fatal hit and runs

Two missing person cases

One attempted murder

One fraud

One burglary case

And Crime Stoppers has gotten results. Of the 89 cases in which they have distributed flyers in, 40 of those cases received tips.

And from those tips, eight cases have been closed or solved.

"People now realize they have to do something," said Cook County Crime Stoppers Chairman George McDade.

McDade said the organization is handling the influx of cases and best they can — because every tip, whether big or small, could have a life-changing impact.

"Does it work every time? The answer is no. Does it work? The answer is yes. But you can't give up. You can't give up. I can't give up. Law enforcement can't give up. The politicians can't give up. Nobody can give up," McDade said, "because we can't say we're going to tolerate this."

McDade has been with Crime Stoppers since 1995, and says that about 45 percent of the time, they get a tip.

Crime Stoppers will be pounding the pavement — knocking on doors and handing out flyers - again this Saturday in Irving Park in hopes of getting tips for Rivera's murder.